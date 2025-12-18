Armenia, US hold first working group meeting to implement Washington agreements

Armenia and the United States have held the first meeting of their joint working group to implement agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit on August 8, 2025.

According to Report, citing Armenpress, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter praised the rapidly developing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Kostanyan highlighted significant US support for advancing peace in the South Caucasus and reaffirmed Armenia"s interest in actively implementing the memorandums of understanding signed between Armenia and the United States on August 8, 2025. The discussions covered prospective areas including the unblocking of regional transport and communication routes, innovation partnership in artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and cooperation on energy security.

The sides noted substantial progress on the agreements reached and agreed to continue discussions to achieve the set goals as soon as possible.