Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    President Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 13:23
    President Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister

    On February 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

    According to Report, following the meeting, in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Gedion Timothewos signed the "Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in the Field of Defense" and the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Organization of the Thirty-Second Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP32) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change."

    Additionally, during the Ethiopian Prime Minister"s visit to Azerbaijan, the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia," the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor General"s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission of Ethiopia," the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ethiopian Investment Commission," and the "Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation" were also signed.

    Ilham Aliyev Abiy Ahmed Ali Ethiopia
    İlham Əliyevin Efiopiyanın Baş naziri ilə geniş tərkibdə görüşü olub və iki ölkə arasında bir sıra sənədlər imzalanıb
    Ильхам Алиев встретился с премьером Эфиопии в расширенном составе, подписан ряд документов

    Latest News

    14:03

    Sec.-Gen. of Italian Energy Council: Co-op with Azerbaijan strengthens energy supply security

    Energy
    13:56

    Azerbaijan and Ethiopia to cooperate within COP32 framework

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    Kazakh, Serbian presidents hold talks in Astana

    Region
    13:45

    Azerbaijan adds 167 threats to cybersecurity catalogue

    ICT
    13:37

    Horadiz-Aghband railway project nears completion

    Infrastructure
    13:30

    About dozen FBI staff who worked on Trump documents case fired over 2 days

    Other countries
    13:23

    President Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister

    Foreign policy
    12:48

    Abiy Ahmed Ali: Ethiopia, Azerbaijan agreed to deepen partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Turkish Deputy Minister: Baku scientific conference vital for Turkic world

    Education and science
    All News Feed