Mirzoyan, NATO's Šekerinska discuss prospects linked to unblocking regional routes

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska discussed cooperation prospects emerging from the unblocking of regional transport and communication routes, Report informs via Armenian media.

The sides praised the positive momentum in Armenia–NATO cooperation, noting that joint efforts have created conditions for further deepening the partnership.

Mirzoyan expressed hope that the approval of a new bilateral partnership program would help advance relations.

The meeting also reviewed various formats of Armenia"s cooperation with NATO, including initiatives aimed at strengthening the country"s resilience and carrying out reforms.