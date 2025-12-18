Mirzoyan, NATO's Šekerinska discuss prospects linked to unblocking regional routes
Region
- 18 December, 2025
- 19:39
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska discussed cooperation prospects emerging from the unblocking of regional transport and communication routes, Report informs via Armenian media.
The sides praised the positive momentum in Armenia–NATO cooperation, noting that joint efforts have created conditions for further deepening the partnership.
Mirzoyan expressed hope that the approval of a new bilateral partnership program would help advance relations.
The meeting also reviewed various formats of Armenia"s cooperation with NATO, including initiatives aimed at strengthening the country"s resilience and carrying out reforms.
Latest News
20:16
EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine, Tusk saysOther countries
20:09
Belarus president signals possible major deal with USOther countries
19:52
Peskov says Russia preparing to discuss new version of Ukraine peace plan with USOther countries
19:39
Mirzoyan, NATO's Šekerinska discuss prospects linked to unblocking regional routesRegion
19:30
Photo
Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding economic cooperationEconomy
19:15
Zelenskyy says using Russian assets to support Ukraine is absolutely fairOther countries
19:04
Photo
Azerbaijan and Poland discuss cooperation in military medicineMilitary
18:59
Pezeshkian: Iran has no plans to develop nuclear bombRegion
18:38