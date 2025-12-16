Preparations for WUF13 in Baku discussed in Riyadh

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center will be a partner of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku in 2026, Report informs.

During discussions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, preparations for the WUF13 and opportunities for joint cooperation were reviewed. Sustainable urban planning and urbanization issues were also discussed in Riyadh.

Speakers at thematic sessions highlighted the challenges posed by urbanization, the importance of ensuring the social, economic, and cultural sustainability of cities, as well as the need to build inclusive and people-centered urban environments.

During the 11th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), taking place in Riyadh from December 4 through 15, 2025, Nizami Ganjavi International Center members - former President of Serbia Boris Tadić, former European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, and President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir - delivered speeches on sustainable urban planning, inclusive urbanization, and modern models of city governance.