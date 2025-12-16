Defense Minister: Int'l aid to Ukraine could reach $45 billion in 2025

The year 2025 has set a record for the volume of international aid to Ukraine. However, it is necessary to ensure stable and predictable support for Ukraine's defense in 2026, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated during the 32nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, if all commitments are fulfilled, the total support will reach $45 billion – the highest figure since the start of the full-scale war.

Shmyhal informed partners that Ukraine's total defense needs for 2026 amount to $120 billion. The state is prepared to cover half of this sum with its own resources, while the remaining $60 billion must be sourced from international partners.

Among the key priorities, the minister highlighted stable defense funding, the development of air defense to protect civilians, support for Ukrainian drone production and effective weapon systems, as well as the supply of ammunition, including long-range munitions.

Shmyhal also emphasized the importance of continued funding for the PURL mechanism – one of the main tools of cooperation between Europe and the US. Ukraine's total PURL needs for 2026 amount to $15 billion.

"Ukraine remains committed to restoring peace. However, to achieve it, we must increase pressure on the aggressor, limit their resources, and expand Ukraine's defense capabilities," Shmyhal said.