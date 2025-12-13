Foreign investments in Azerbaijan's economy increase 28.7%

From January to November of this year, 3.664 billion manats were invested in Azerbaijan's fixed assets from foreign sources, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

This represents a 28.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

During the reporting period, 3.592 billion manats (97.9%) of foreign investments came from the UK, the UAE, Türkiye, Russia, the US, Switzerland, Japan, Iran, Hungary, France, and India.

Over eleven months, 16.658 billion manats were invested in Azerbaijan's fixed assets, a 3% increase compared to the same period last year. Over the past year, investments in the oil and gas sector decreased by 8.5%, while investments in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 8.3%.

($1=1.7 manats)