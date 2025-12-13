Azerbaijan mulls co-op with Meta in digital governance, innovative solutions

Azerbaijan and Meta have discussed cooperation opportunities in digital governance and the implementation of innovative solutions, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

The discussions took place as part of the minister's visit to the US, during a meeting with Molly Montgomery, Meta's director of public policy.

"At the meeting, we exchanged views on the potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Meta in digital governance and the implementation of innovative solutions, as well as joint projects aimed at developing the regional digital ecosystem," the minister noted.