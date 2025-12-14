Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Israel eliminates architect of October 7 massacre

    The IDF has eliminated Hamas terrorist Ra'ad Sa'ad, one of the architects of the October 7 massacre, in Gaza City, Report informs referring to the Israel National News.

    Sa'ad, considered Hamas' number two, served as head of the Production Directorate, responsible for the independent manufacturing of rocket launchers, missiles, and anti-tank weapons.

    He was among the founders of Hamas" military wing and a member of the group"s exclusive military council in Gaza. In the past, he served as head of the Operations Division and commander of the Gaza Brigade.

    "In recent weeks, repeated attempts by the Hamas terrorist organization to carry out terrorist activity, including the use of explosive devices against IDF troops -activities that constitute a blatant violation of the agreement, as occurred this morning," the IDF related. "At the same time, the IDF identified attempts by Hamas to rehabilitate and rebuild its capabilities. The terrorist Ra"ad Sa"ad, who was eliminated in this strike, led Hamas" force build-up, and his elimination significantly degrades Hamas" ability to reestablish its capabilities."

    "Sa"ad was one of the last remaining veteran senior terrorists in the Gaza Strip. He held a series of senior positions and was a close associate of Marwan Issa, Deputy Head of Hamas" military wing.

