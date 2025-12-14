Sydney beach shooting death toll rises to 12

The death toll in a shooting at Bondi Beach in the Australian city of Sydney has risen to 12, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said, Report informs via TASS.

He pointed out at a press conference that the attack was "designed to target Sydney's Jewish community".

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon, in turn, designated the attack as a "terrorist incident".

16:01

Australian police said on Sunday two people were in custody after reports of gunshots and injuries at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Report informs via Reuters.

"The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area," New South Wales police state in a post on X.

The Sydney Morning Herald said multiple people had been injured, while television networks Sky and ABC aired footage showing people lying on the ground.

Videos circulating on X appeared to show people on Bondi Beach scattering as multiple gunshots and police sirens can be heard.

"We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi. We urge people in the vicinity to follow information from NSW Police," said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.