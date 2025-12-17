Ukraine's Zelenskyy to attend EU Leaders Summit Thursday
Other countries
- 17 December, 2025
- 20:46
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend a European Union leaders' summit on Thursday in Brussels, as he tries to secure support for a loan backed by Russian assets, Report informs via Bloomberg.
EU leaders have been trying to finalize the loan for weeks, aware that Ukraine is quickly running out of money. But the effort has run into strong opposition from Belgium, where most of the immobilized Russian central bank assets are located. The country wants protection against financial liabilities should Moscow retaliate or suddenly win back the assets in court.
Latest News
20:58
Luis Suárez extends Inter Miami deal through 2026 MLS seasonFootball
20:51
Photo
Service and combat activity of Azerbaijan Air Force inspectedMilitary
20:46
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to attend EU Leaders Summit ThursdayOther countries
20:33
Minister: Azerbaijan modernizes defense industry to meet military needsMilitary
20:23
Photo
OTS chief meets with US assistant secretary of state in Washington, DCOther countries
20:07
AFFA President participates in FIFA Committees plenary sessionFootball
19:55
Ukraine to receive 200 Bohdana howitzers, Denys Shmyhal announcesOther countries
19:49
CIS states to develop unified system to combat stock market violationsICT
19:38