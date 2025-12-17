Ukraine's Zelenskyy to attend EU Leaders Summit Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend a European Union leaders' summit on Thursday in Brussels, as he tries to secure support for a loan backed by Russian assets, Report informs via Bloomberg.

EU leaders have been trying to finalize the loan for weeks, aware that Ukraine is quickly running out of money. But the effort has run into strong opposition from Belgium, where most of the immobilized Russian central bank assets are located. The country wants protection against financial liabilities should Moscow retaliate or suddenly win back the assets in court.