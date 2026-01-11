14 injured in off-road racing accident in east China

Fourteen people were injured in an off-road racing accident in Tongzhou District of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Saturday, according to local government, Report informs via Xinhua.

The incident occurred during an off-road racing event held at a venue within an agricultural technology company in Tongzhou District. A total of 89 drivers participated in the event, supported by 38 accompanying personnel and 68 staff members responsible for security, registration, and rescue operations.

At around 10 a.m., a 52-year-old male driver, surnamed Lu, lost control of his vehicle, resulting in the injuries at the scene. All the injured were promptly taken to the hospital, including two who sustained severe injuries but are now in stable condition.

The accident is under further investigation, and the individuals involved are currently in police custody.