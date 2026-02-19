Azerbaijan reduces car imports from Georgia by 54%

In January 2026, Georgia exported 268 cars worth $10.2 million to Azerbaijan, representing a year-on-year decline of 54% and 16%, respectively, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

As a result, Azerbaijan ranked third among Georgia's car export destinations.

Overall, Georgia exported 3,730 cars worth $100.7 million in January, which is a 33% decline in number and 23% in value compared to the same period last year.

During the month, Georgia exported 1,119 cars worth $48 million to Kyrgyzstan, 1,409 cars worth $23.5 million to Kazakhstan, 338 cars worth $5 million to Tajikistan, and 12 cars worth $4.2 million to the United Arab Emirates.

In 2025, Georgia exported 111,265 cars worth $2.81 billion, of which 7,814 units worth $213 million were shipped to Azerbaijan.