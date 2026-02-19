Azerbaijan, UN hold meetings on new Cooperation Framework

Meetings of the first and second results groups under the new Azerbaijan–United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework have been held, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Economy.

At the session of the first results group on inclusive socio-economic growth and human development, Deputy Minister Samad Bashirli emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the UN in achieving sustainable, inclusive, and innovative development goals. He noted that for more than 30 years, the country has been taking consistent steps toward implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the framework of cooperation with the organization.

Bashirli highlighted that digitalization, green energy, and innovation are priority areas aligned with the SDGs in Azerbaijan. In particular, the construction of modern infrastructure in the liberated territories based on the smart city, smart village, and green energy zone concepts is a clear example of the country's commitment to sustainable development. He also underlined that the Azerbaijani president's initiative to introduce an 18th SDG on mine action represents a significant contribution to the global sustainable development agenda.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Igor Garafulic praised Azerbaijan's commitment to the SDGs and the concrete steps taken in this direction, stating that the UN will continue supporting the country's initiatives.

World Health Organization Representative Hande Harmanci stressed that Azerbaijan's investments in healthcare and human capital are crucial for sustainable development. She expressed WHO's support for efforts aimed at strengthening the health system and providing inclusive services to communities.

During the sessions, the UN–Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030 was presented, and joint work plans for 2026 were discussed.

At the meeting of the second Results Group on climate resilience, green development, and just transition, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva, Igor Garafulic, and FAO Representative Nasar Hayat delivered opening remarks. Discussions focused on environmental protection and the energy transition.

Within the framework of cooperation with the UN on sustainable development for 2026–2030, each Results Group meets with stakeholders once a year to review the previous year's outcomes and, if necessary, propose amendments to plans and the framework for the following year.