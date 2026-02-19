Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Hungary may halt electricity and natural gas deliveries to Ukraine

    Other countries
    19 February, 2026
    • 17:53
    Hungary may halt electricity and natural gas deliveries to Ukraine

    The Hungarian Government is examining the possibility of suspending electricity and natural gas deliveries to Ukraine if Kyiv maintains its decision to halt oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said Thursday, Report informs.

    Gulyas reported that the cabinet was forced to address Hungary's energy security at its latest meeting.

    To safeguard supply security, the government has released the strategic oil reserve, which Gulyas said is sufficient for three months.

    He also confirmed that "in response to Ukraine's hostility, diesel exports to Ukraine have been halted." In addition, the government is examining the possibility of suspending electricity and natural gas deliveries to Ukraine if Kyiv maintains its decision to withhold oil transit.

