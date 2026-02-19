The European Commission is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant contact with Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, and Ukraine regarding the cessation of Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline.

According to the European Bureau of Report, EU Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters in Brussels.

She stated that the European Commission needs to assess the information, including regarding Hungary and Slovakia's plans to halt diesel, electricity, and gas supplies to Ukraine.

"The situation is evolving very rapidly. In principle, any export restrictions are only possible under very strict conditions. We are in close contact with all relevant national authorities. The EC's priority is to ensure security of supply to our Member States," Itkonen said.

She added that the Commission currently does not see any short-term risks to supply security, given that both Hungary and Slovakia have 90-day oil reserves. She noted that the progress of repairs to the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged in a Russian attack, is being discussed with Ukrainian authorities.

"It is crucial that this not be misinterpreted as us exerting any pressure on Ukraine regarding pipeline repairs. We want a full understanding and clarity about the repair timeline and the current situation," Itkonen noted. She also emphasized Ukraine's almost "superhuman" efforts over the years of war to keep the Druzhba pipeline operational, despite repeated damage from Russian strikes.

Next week, on February 25, an extraordinary meeting of the special coordination group on oil will be held in Brussels to discuss the consequences of supply disruptions and possible alternatives. "This is a regular coordination group, chaired by the EC, and the meeting will likely be at a technical level," she explained.

EC Press Secretary Paula Pinho added that the Commission is "concerned about the security of supplies to Ukraine itself, which is in an extremely difficult situation during the harsh winter."