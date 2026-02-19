Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    US Senate delegation visits Ukraine for first time since 2022

    • 19 February, 2026
    • 18:09
    US Senate delegation visits Ukraine for first time since 2022

    A delegation from the US Senate has visited Ukraine for the first time since the start of the Russia–Ukraine war in 2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X, Report informs.

    According to him, the delegation includes Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Sheldon Whitehouse, Chris Coons, and Richard Blumenthal.

    Just two days ago, Senators Whitehouse and Blumenthal met in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sybiha noted.

    Amerikalı senatorlar müharibə başlayandan ilk dəfə Ukraynaya səfər ediblər
    Делегация Сената США впервые с начала войны посетила Украину

