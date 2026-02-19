Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Int'l conference 'Neocolonialism and Global Inequality' opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 09:46
    Int'l conference 'Neocolonialism and Global Inequality' opens in Baku

    An international conference on "Neocolonialism and Global Inequality" has opened in Baku, Report informs.

    The event is being attended for the first time by anthropologists and psychotherapists working directly on the ground with indigenous populations of colonial territories, as well as leaders of independence movements active in these territories, and researchers specializing in neocolonialism.

    At today's conference, participants are expected to discuss the study of the traumatic and social experiences of peoples subjected to colonization in various social and cultural contexts, as well as the structural problems arising from the illegal actions of colonial powers.

    Access to information for documenting, analyzing, and presenting this experience at the international level will also be on the event's agenda.

    Issues related to the integration of digital and scientific platforms with the relevant virtual systems of international organizations, as well as ensuring accessibility of experts and court materials for international research groups studying colonialism, will also be discussed today.

    The event is being organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

    neocolonialism Azerbaijan conference
    Photo
    Bakıda "Neokolonializm və qlobal bərabərsizlik" mövzusunda beynəlxalq konfrans başlayıb
    Photo
    В Баку стартовала международная конференция "Неоколониализм и глобальное неравенство"

    Latest News

    10:05

    Azerbaijan's non‑oil exports to Russia decline by 5%

    Business
    10:00

    Slovak Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on month of Ramadan

    Foreign policy
    09:57

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market up over $2

    Energy
    09:56

    Azerbaijan calls at UN for consistent application of international law

    Foreign policy
    09:46
    Photo

    Int'l conference 'Neocolonialism and Global Inequality' opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    09:22

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan supports strengthening int'l co-op in migration

    Foreign policy
    09:21

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.02.2026)

    Finance
    08:58
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with President of Albania Bajram Begaj in Tirana

    Foreign policy
    08:50

    Azerbaijan approves new loan agreements with int'l organizations worth $235M

    Finance
    All News Feed