Int'l conference 'Neocolonialism and Global Inequality' opens in Baku

An international conference on "Neocolonialism and Global Inequality" has opened in Baku, Report informs.

The event is being attended for the first time by anthropologists and psychotherapists working directly on the ground with indigenous populations of colonial territories, as well as leaders of independence movements active in these territories, and researchers specializing in neocolonialism.

At today's conference, participants are expected to discuss the study of the traumatic and social experiences of peoples subjected to colonization in various social and cultural contexts, as well as the structural problems arising from the illegal actions of colonial powers.

Access to information for documenting, analyzing, and presenting this experience at the international level will also be on the event's agenda.

Issues related to the integration of digital and scientific platforms with the relevant virtual systems of international organizations, as well as ensuring accessibility of experts and court materials for international research groups studying colonialism, will also be discussed today.

The event is being organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).