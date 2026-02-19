Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijani Language & Culture Center opened at Pakistani university

    Education and science
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 18:07
    Azerbaijani Language & Culture Center opened at Pakistani university

    The Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center at Pakistan's prestigious National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has reopened following reconstruction, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Pakistan.

    The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, NUML Rector Shahid Mahmood Kayani, the university's vice‑rectors, faculty and students, representatives of think tanks, and embassy staff.

    Rector Shahid Mahmood Kayani emphasized that Azerbaijan and Pakistan are two friendly and brotherly countries. He noted that the operation of the Pakistan Culture Center at the Azerbaijan University of Languages and the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center at NUML plays an exceptional role in strengthening multifaceted ties between the two nations, adding that students from Pakistan and other countries show great interest in the Center.

    In a video message, Kamal Abdulla, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, highlighted the importance of cooperation in education within the strong and historically rooted Azerbaijan‑Pakistan relations. He stressed the mission set by the leaders of both countries to further develop this cooperation, underlining the significance of joint scientific research.

    Ambassador Khazar Farhadov spoke about the dynamic development of Azerbaijan‑Pakistan relations and the work carried out in this direction over the years.

    He noted that the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center, which has been operating since June 2022 and has now been reopened after major reconstruction, plays an important role in deepening relations between the two brotherly nations in science, education, culture, and humanitarian fields. He expressed gratitude to NUML's leadership for their support of the Center's activities.

    Azerbaijan Pakistan Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan
    Photo
    Pakistanın Müasir Dillər Universitetində Azərbaycan Dili və Mədəniyyət Mərkəzinin açılışı olub
    Photo
    В Пакистане после реконструкции открыт Центр азербайджанского языка и культуры

    Latest News

    19:37

    Donald Trump declares that peace has been established in Middle East

    Other countries
    19:32

    Trump: Azerbaijan and several other countries invested $7 billion in Board of Peace

    Foreign policy
    19:27

    Donald Trump: Good negotiations underway with Iran

    Region
    19:19
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev meets with leaders and officials from various countries in Washington

    Foreign policy
    19:13

    Donald Trump: Some people try to be tricky, but it doesn't work with me

    Foreign policy
    19:08

    Trump emphasizes importance of personal relations in international politics

    Other
    18:59

    President of Azerbaijan meets with Nikol Pashinyan in Washington

    Foreign policy
    18:53

    Trump speaks about settlement of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Other
    18:47

    Trump at Board of Peace: 'We did a very good job'

    Other
    All News Feed