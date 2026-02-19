Azerbaijani Language & Culture Center opened at Pakistani university

The Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center at Pakistan's prestigious National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has reopened following reconstruction, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in Pakistan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, NUML Rector Shahid Mahmood Kayani, the university's vice‑rectors, faculty and students, representatives of think tanks, and embassy staff.

Rector Shahid Mahmood Kayani emphasized that Azerbaijan and Pakistan are two friendly and brotherly countries. He noted that the operation of the Pakistan Culture Center at the Azerbaijan University of Languages and the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center at NUML plays an exceptional role in strengthening multifaceted ties between the two nations, adding that students from Pakistan and other countries show great interest in the Center.

In a video message, Kamal Abdulla, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, highlighted the importance of cooperation in education within the strong and historically rooted Azerbaijan‑Pakistan relations. He stressed the mission set by the leaders of both countries to further develop this cooperation, underlining the significance of joint scientific research.

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov spoke about the dynamic development of Azerbaijan‑Pakistan relations and the work carried out in this direction over the years.

He noted that the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center, which has been operating since June 2022 and has now been reopened after major reconstruction, plays an important role in deepening relations between the two brotherly nations in science, education, culture, and humanitarian fields. He expressed gratitude to NUML's leadership for their support of the Center's activities.