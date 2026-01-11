2-week-long Pakistan, US joint military exercise commences

The 13th Pakistan-US bilateral joint military exercise - ‘Inspired Gambit 2026" - has kicked off with a focus on counterterrorism, the Pakistani military's media wing said, Report informs via Dawn.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that the two-week-long exercise - which began on Friday and is being held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi - will focus on the "counterterrorism domain, involving professional contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the US".

Officials from both sides attended the opening ceremony, it added.

"The exercise is aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counterterrorism experiences, while further refining tactics, techniques, and procedures essential for effective CT operations," the statement said.

"Emphasis is being laid on marksmanship skills during urban warfare, as well as on understanding each other's operational doctrines and best practices," it added.

The military's media wing termed the exercise of "vital importance", stressing its role in "addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards, and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate in complex counter-terrorism environments".

"‘Inspired Gambit 2026" reflects the continued commitment of Pakistan and the US towards collaborative efforts for peace and stability," ISPR added.