Bayramov, Sikorski mull security situation in South Caucasus

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski have discussed the security situation in the Middle East and the South Caucasus, Report informs referring to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign ministers held a telephone conversation today.

During the conversation, Minister Sikorski condemned the drone attack launched from Iran on Azerbaijani territory in early March and stated that such violations of international law are unacceptable.

"The ministers also discussed the security situation in the Middle East and the South Caucasus, and considered the possible political and economic consequences of the ongoing conflict," the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.