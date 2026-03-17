Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Bayramov, Sikorski mull security situation in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 16:41
    Bayramov, Sikorski mull security situation in South Caucasus

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski have discussed the security situation in the Middle East and the South Caucasus, Report informs referring to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The foreign ministers held a telephone conversation today.

    During the conversation, Minister Sikorski condemned the drone attack launched from Iran on Azerbaijani territory in early March and stated that such violations of international law are unacceptable.

    "The ministers also discussed the security situation in the Middle East and the South Caucasus, and considered the possible political and economic consequences of the ongoing conflict," the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

    Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Radosław Sikorski
    Ceyhun Bayramov və Sikorski Cənubi Qafqazdakı təhlükəsizlik vəziyyətini müzakirə ediblər
    Байрамов и Сикорский обсудили ситуацию в сфере безопасности на Южном Кавказе - ДОПОЛНЕНО

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