European Commission allocates nearly 190M euros to Moldova

The European Commission has delivered €189 million under the Moldova Reform and Growth Facility, following Moldova's successful completion of 24 reforms, Report informs referring to the European Commission.

This highlights the significant progress the country has made to advance on its EU path.

Out of this, €173 million will be paid directly into the state budget, and €16 million will support projects in Moldova through the Neighbourhood Investment Platform. Today's disbursement comes on top of €289 million provided to Moldova in 2025.

"Moldova has again delivered on its EU commitments. Implemented reforms bring real benefits, from less paperwork to better online services and a cleaner environment. When our partners deliver, the EU should deliver too. Our funds will directly support Moldovans and help the country continue its EU path," said Marta Kos, Commissioner for Enlargement.

This payment follows Commission's positive assessment of 24 steps completed by Moldova under the Reform and Growth Facility. Key reforms achieved aimed, among others, at reducing administrative burden for businesses, strengthening cybersecurity and emergency response, advancing the digitalisation of government services, improving budgetary transparency as well as strengthening the anti-fraud, asset recovery and judicial systems.