Oil prices surge amid supply fears after Houthi attacks on Israel

Oil prices rose at the beginning of the week on the world market, as markets fear further reduction in global supply following the first attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Israel over the weekend, Report informs, citing trading data.

The price of Brent crude June futures rose by 2.52% compared to the previous closing price, reaching $107.97 per barrel.

The price of WTI crude May futures increased by 1.69%, rising to $101.32.

On Monday, the price of Brent crude May futures exceeded $116 per barrel for the first time since March 19.