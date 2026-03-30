Iran executes two men convicted of ties to opposition group, planning attacks
Region
- 30 March, 2026
- 11:03
Iran executed two men convicted of links to the opposition group People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran and plotting armed attacks in Tehran using improvised launcher devices, its judiciary news outlet said, Report informs via Reuters.
The news outlet does not provide details about when they were arrested.
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