Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Iran executes two men convicted of ties to opposition group, planning attacks

    Region
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 11:03
    Iran executes two men convicted of ties to opposition group, planning attacks

    Iran executed two men convicted of links to the opposition group People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran and plotting armed attacks in Tehran using improvised launcher devices, its judiciary news outlet said, Report informs via Reuters.

    The news outlet does not provide details about when they were arrested.

    People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran Armed attacks
    İranda silahlı hücum planlaşdırmaqda ittiham olunan iki şəxs edam edilib
    В Иране казнили двух человек по делу о подготовке атак в Тегеране

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