Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    IDF intercepts rockets fired from Lebanon at Haifa

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    • 30 March, 2026
    • 09:50
    IDF intercepts rockets fired from Lebanon at Haifa

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) repelled a rocket attack from Lebanon, Report informs via Ynet.

    According to its data, after an air raid alert was declared, IDF forces intercepted several rockets launched toward Haifa and its surroundings.

    The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Escalation in Middle East
    İsrail Ordusu Livandan Hayfaya atılan raketləri ələ keçirib
    ЦАХАЛ перехватил ракеты, выпущенные из Ливана по Хайфе

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