IDF intercepts rockets fired from Lebanon at Haifa
Other countries
- 30 March, 2026
- 09:50
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) repelled a rocket attack from Lebanon, Report informs via Ynet.
According to its data, after an air raid alert was declared, IDF forces intercepted several rockets launched toward Haifa and its surroundings.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.
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