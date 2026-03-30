Armenia's ruling party names Pashinyan as prime ministerial candidate for June 7 vote
Region
- 30 March, 2026
- 10:25
Armenia's ruling Civil Contract party members have officially chosen Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as the party's candidate for prime minister in the upcoming election, Report informs via Armenpress.
Pashinyan said in a statement on social media that his Civil Contract party held two rounds of internal voting, and the results have been finalized. He added that no appeals against the voting results were submitted within the defined timeframe.
Parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place on June 7.
The ruling Civil Contract party determined its list of candidates through a two-round internal election process.
Latest News
11:40
Photo
Azerbaijan evacuated over 3,000 people from Iran to dateDomestic policy
11:23
Azerbaijan posts upsurge in tobacco exportsBusiness
11:03
Iran executes two men convicted of ties to opposition group, planning attacksRegion
10:45
Oil prices surge amid supply fears after Houthi attacks on IsraelEnergy
10:25
Armenia's ruling party names Pashinyan as prime ministerial candidate for June 7 voteRegion
10:09
Azerbaijan pasta output rises slightly as food production growsIndustry
09:50
IDF intercepts rockets fired from Lebanon at HaifaOther countries
09:38
Trump: Iran agreed to allow 20 more ships of oil through Strait of HormuzOther countries
09:24