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    Armenia's ruling party names Pashinyan as prime ministerial candidate for June 7 vote

    Region
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 10:25
    Armenia's ruling party names Pashinyan as prime ministerial candidate for June 7 vote

    Armenia's ruling Civil Contract party members have officially chosen Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as the party's candidate for prime minister in the upcoming election, Report informs via Armenpress.

    Pashinyan said in a statement on social media that his Civil Contract party held two rounds of internal voting, and the results have been finalized. He added that no appeals against the voting results were submitted within the defined timeframe.

    Parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place on June 7.

    The ruling Civil Contract party determined its list of candidates through a two-round internal election process.

    Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan
    Paşinyan Baş nazir postuna hakim partiyanın namizədi olub
    Пашинян стал кандидатом от правящей партии на пост премьера Армении

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