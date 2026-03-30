Azerbaijan evacuated over 3,000 people from Iran to date
Domestic policy
- 30 March, 2026
- 11:40
A total of 3,094 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between February 28 at 08:00 am and March 30 at 10:00 am, according to information obtained by Report.
Among those evacuated, 536 individuals are Azerbaijani citizens, while the remaining evacuees represent dozens of countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.
Evacuation breakdown by country (excluding Azerbaijan)
|Country
|Number of evacuees
|China
|728
|Russia
|354
|Bangladesh
|198
|India
|196
|Tajikistan
|187
|Pakistan
|148
|Oman
|80
|Indonesia
|68
|Iran
|57
|Italy
|44
|Algeria
|30
|Spain
|26
|Canada
|25
|Germany
|24
|France
|19
|Georgia
|19
|Saudi Arabia
|18
|Japan
|18
|Uzbekistan
|16
|Poland
|14
|Switzerland
|14
|Nigeria
|13
|Kazakhstan
|13
|Hungary
|12
|Bahrain
|12
|Mexico
|11
|United States
|11
|Belarus
|11
|United Kingdom
|10
|Bulgaria
|10
|DR Congo
|10
|Brazil
|9
|Sudan
|8
|Venezuela
|7
|Belgium
|6
|Romania
|6
|UAE
|6
|Slovakia
|6
|Türkiye
|5
|Serbia
|5
|Czech Republic
|5
|Sweden
|5
|Afghanistan
|5
|Australia
|5
|Austria
|5
|Greece
|5
|Vietnam
|5
|Finland
|5
|Kyrgyzstan
|5
|Jordan
|4
|Philippines
|4
|Ukraine
|4
|Sri Lanka
|4
|Kuwait
|4
|Netherlands
|4
|Qatar
|3
|Croatia
|3
|Denmark
|3
|Norway
|3
|Nepal
|2
|Lebanon
|2
|Yemen
|2
|Myanmar
|2
|Cyprus
|2
|Slovenia
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|South Africa
|1
|Maldives
|1
|Cuba
|1
|Vatican
|1
|Argentina
|1
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1
|Latvia
|1
|Egypt
|1
|Belize
|1
|Dominican Republic
|1
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