Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Azerbaijan evacuated over 3,000 people from Iran to date

    Domestic policy
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 11:40
    Azerbaijan evacuated over 3,000 people from Iran to date

    A total of 3,094 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between February 28 at 08:00 am and March 30 at 10:00 am, according to information obtained by Report.

    Among those evacuated, 536 individuals are Azerbaijani citizens, while the remaining evacuees represent dozens of countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

    Evacuation breakdown by country (excluding Azerbaijan)

    Country Number of evacuees
    China 728
    Russia 354
    Bangladesh 198
    India 196
    Tajikistan 187
    Pakistan 148
    Oman 80
    Indonesia 68
    Iran 57
    Italy 44
    Algeria 30
    Spain 26
    Canada 25
    Germany 24
    France 19
    Georgia 19
    Saudi Arabia 18
    Japan 18
    Uzbekistan 16
    Poland 14
    Switzerland 14
    Nigeria 13
    Kazakhstan 13
    Hungary 12
    Bahrain 12
    Mexico 11
    United States 11
    Belarus 11
    United Kingdom 10
    Bulgaria 10
    DR Congo 10
    Brazil 9
    Sudan 8
    Venezuela 7
    Belgium 6
    Romania 6
    UAE 6
    Slovakia 6
    Türkiye 5
    Serbia 5
    Czech Republic 5
    Sweden 5
    Afghanistan 5
    Australia 5
    Austria 5
    Greece 5
    Vietnam 5
    Finland 5
    Kyrgyzstan 5
    Jordan 4
    Philippines 4
    Ukraine 4
    Sri Lanka 4
    Kuwait 4
    Netherlands 4
    Qatar 3
    Croatia 3
    Denmark 3
    Norway 3
    Nepal 2
    Lebanon 2
    Yemen 2
    Myanmar 2
    Cyprus 2
    Slovenia 2
    Tunisia 1
    South Africa 1
    Maldives 1
    Cuba 1
    Vatican 1
    Argentina 1
    Bosnia and Herzegovina 1
    Latvia 1
    Egypt 1
    Belize 1
    Dominican Republic 1

    Azerbaijan evacuated over 3,000 people from Iran to date
    Azerbaijan evacuated over 3,000 people from Iran to date
    Azerbaijan evacuated over 3,000 people from Iran to date

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
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    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 3 094 şəxs təxliyə olunub
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    Из Ирана в Азербайджан на сегодняшний день эвакуировано 3 094 человека

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