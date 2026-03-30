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    Azerbaijan pasta output rises slightly as food production grows

    Industry
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 10:09
    Azerbaijan pasta output rises slightly as food production grows

    In January-February 2026, 2,531 tons of pasta products were produced in Azerbaijan, 0.1% more compared to the same period of 2025, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    As of March 1, 150 tons of finished product stock had accumulated in the storage of enterprises, which is 12.3 times more than a year ago.

    During the reporting period, food products worth 937.7 million manats ($551.6 million) were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 11.4% more on an annual basis.

    State Statistical Committee Pasta products
    Azərbaycanda makaron ehtiyatı 12 dəfədən çox artıb
    Запасы макаронных изделий в Азербайджане выросли более чем в 12 раз

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