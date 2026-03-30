Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Trump: Iran agreed to allow 20 more ships of oil through Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 09:38
    Trump: Iran agreed to allow 20 more ships of oil through Strait of Hormuz

    US President Trump said on Sunday night that Iran had agreed to release 20 more cargo ships of oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting on Monday, in what the president insisted was a "tribute" to the United States and a "sign of respect," Report informs via NYT.

    Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a weekend spent in Florida, Trump cast Iran's decision to allow free passage for the ships as a sign that negotiations were underway toward ending the military conflict in the region, in what he said were direct and indirect talks.

    Donald Trump Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Tramp: İran ABŞ-yə 20 neft tankeri verəcək
    Трамп заявил, что Иран передаст США 20 нефтяных танкеров

    Latest News

    09:50

    IDF intercepts rockets fired from Lebanon at Haifa

    Other countries
    09:38

    Trump: Iran agreed to allow 20 more ships of oil through Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    09:24

    Trump says Iran agrees to 'most of' US demands

    Other countries
    09:11

    Israel launches large-scale airstrikes on Tehran military sites

    Region
    21:02

    Iranian army launches drone attack on US base in Jordan

    Other countries
    20:49

    Another suspect detained over attempted attack on Armenia PM Pashinyan

    Region
    20:32

    Netanyahu orders expansion of security buffer zone in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:16

    Bloomberg: The war with Iran may be ushering in a new nuclear age

    Other countries
    19:51

    Extreme weather in Afghanistan leaves 17 people dead, authorities say

    Other countries
    All News Feed