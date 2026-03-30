Trump: Iran agreed to allow 20 more ships of oil through Strait of Hormuz

US President Trump said on Sunday night that Iran had agreed to release 20 more cargo ships of oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting on Monday, in what the president insisted was a "tribute" to the United States and a "sign of respect," Report informs via NYT.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a weekend spent in Florida, Trump cast Iran's decision to allow free passage for the ships as a sign that negotiations were underway toward ending the military conflict in the region, in what he said were direct and indirect talks.