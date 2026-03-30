Spain closes airspace to all military flights against Iran

Spain has closed its airspace for aircraft participating in US and Israeli operations against Iran, Report informs via Spanish media.

Madrid has banned the use of the Rota (Cádiz province) and Morón de la Frontera (Seville) air bases for fighter jets and refueling aircraft participating in the operation.

In addition, the restrictions also apply to US aircraft in third countries, including the United Kingdom and France. These aircraft have also been prohibited from passing through Spain's airspace.

However, in emergencies, their flight or landing may be permitted.