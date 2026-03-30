Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Spain closes airspace to all military flights against Iran

    Other countries
    • 30 March, 2026
    • 12:01
    Spain closes airspace to all military flights against Iran

    Spain has closed its airspace for aircraft participating in US and Israeli operations against Iran, Report informs via Spanish media.

    Madrid has banned the use of the Rota (Cádiz province) and Morón de la Frontera (Seville) air bases for fighter jets and refueling aircraft participating in the operation.

    In addition, the restrictions also apply to US aircraft in third countries, including the United Kingdom and France. These aircraft have also been prohibited from passing through Spain's airspace.

    However, in emergencies, their flight or landing may be permitted.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Spain's airspace
    İspaniya ABŞ və İsrail təyyarələri üçün öz hava məkanını bağlayıb
    Испания закрыла небо для самолетов США и Израиля

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