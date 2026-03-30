Azerbaijan posts upsurge in tobacco exports

In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan imported tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes worth $20.5 million, 0.7% more compared to the same period of 2025, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

During the reporting period, tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes worth $7.8 million were exported, 56.8% more compared to one year earlier.

Imports of tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes accounted for 0.79% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while exports accounted for 0.21% of total exports.

In January-February, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $6.26 billion with other countries, 29.65% less compared to the same period of last year.

Of the foreign trade turnover, $3.67 billion accounted for exports, while $2.6 billion for imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 23.1%, while imports decreased by 37.2%.