    Protests continue in 185 cities in Iran, 116 people died

    Region
    • 11 January, 2026
    • 10:47
    Protests continue in 185 cities across 31 provinces of Iran, Report informs with reference to human rights activists in Iran.

    So far, 116 people have died during the demonstrations, seven of whom were under 18 years old, and four were medical workers who provided assistance to the injured.

    In addition, 37 military personnel or security officers and one prosecutor have died for various reasons.

    As for arrests, the total number of those detained within 14 days has reached 2,638 people.

    İranın 185 şəhərində etirazlar davam edir, 116 nəfər ölüb
    В Иране продолжаются протесты в 185 городах, погибли 116 человек

