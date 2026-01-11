Protests continue in 185 cities in Iran, 116 people died
Region
- 11 January, 2026
- 10:47
Protests continue in 185 cities across 31 provinces of Iran, Report informs with reference to human rights activists in Iran.
So far, 116 people have died during the demonstrations, seven of whom were under 18 years old, and four were medical workers who provided assistance to the injured.
In addition, 37 military personnel or security officers and one prosecutor have died for various reasons.
As for arrests, the total number of those detained within 14 days has reached 2,638 people.
Latest News
11:46
UK defence secretary says he would kidnap PutinOther countries
11:25
Photo
OIC FMs support territorial integrity of SomaliaForeign policy
10:47
Protests continue in 185 cities in Iran, 116 people diedRegion
10:23
2-week-long Pakistan, US joint military exercise commencesOther countries
10:08
Video
Protester puts pre-Islamic revolution Iran flag on London embassyOther countries
09:57
Slovakia to sign nuclear energy cooperation agreement with US, PM Fico saysOther countries
09:46
14 injured in off-road racing accident in east ChinaOther countries
09:24
1 dead as fire in Hong Kong high-rise flat forces mass evacuation of residentsOther countries
17:55