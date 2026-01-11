1 dead as fire in Hong Kong high-rise flat forces mass evacuation of residents
Other countries
- 11 January, 2026
- 09:24
A 56-year-old man has died in a suspected electrical fire that ripped through a high-rise flat in Hong Kong's northwest New Territories, prompting the evacuation of around 320 residents, Report informs via South China Morning Post.
Police said on Sunday that the man was taken to Pok Oi Hospital, where he was later certified dead. A 54-year-old woman found at the scene remains in a coma at Tuen Mun Hospital.
Officers received a report at 6.19am on Sunday from a resident of Yoho Town, a private housing estate on Yuen Lung Street in Yuen Long, saying that thick smoke and flames were billowing from an upper-floor flat. Firefighters were dispatched and extinguished the blaze by 6.42am.
Latest News
10:23
2-week-long Pakistan, US joint military exercise commencesOther countries
10:08
Video
Protester puts pre-Islamic revolution Iran flag on London embassyOther countries
09:57
Slovakia to sign nuclear energy cooperation agreement with US, PM Fico saysOther countries
09:46
14 injured in off-road racing accident in east ChinaOther countries
09:24
1 dead as fire in Hong Kong high-rise flat forces mass evacuation of residentsOther countries
17:55
Ethiopia begins $12.5 billion construction of 'Africa's biggest airport'Other countries
17:45
Iran's prosecutor-general warns all protesters face death penaltyRegion
17:25
Maia Sandu: Moldova stands in solidarity with brave people of IranOther countries
17:19