    Željka Cvijanović expresses support for Azerbaijan over Iranian attacks

    • 06 March, 2026
    • 22:45
    Željka Cvijanović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Your Excellency,

    In the wake of the recent attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, allow me, in my capacity as the Serb Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and on my own behalf, to convey to you my full support and solidarity.

    We regard these attacks as unacceptable and deeply concerning. They represent a serious threat to regional stability and security. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has consistently advocated stability, development, and cooperation in the region, which makes such actions particularly unjust.

    In these challenging circumstances, we stand firmly with Your Excellency and with the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

    I look forward to my forthcoming visit to Baku and to our meeting once again, which I see as another opportunity to further strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between our two peoples.

    Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

