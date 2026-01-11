OIC FMs support territorial integrity of Somalia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev participated in the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding Somalia, Report informs, citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    The ministry noted that the purpose of the extraordinary meeting, held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was to support Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity against the recognition of Somalia's "Somaliland" region as an independent state, as well as to discuss possible joint steps in this direction.

    Speaking at the meeting, Yalchin Rafiyev expressed Azerbaijan's support for the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan, as an active member of the OIC Contact Group on Somalia, will support the collective efforts of the international community, including OIC member countries, on this issue.

    Emphasizing Azerbaijan's commitment to the norms and principles of international law, a call was made to the international community regarding the importance of acting responsibly and within the framework of international law to establish peace, stability, and security in various regions, including the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea basin.

    At the end of the 22nd extraordinary meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers, a resolution was adopted by the member states expressing unambiguous and resolute support for Somalia and its territorial integrity.

    İƏT xarici işlər nazirləri Somalinin ərazi bütövlüyünü dəstəkləyiblər
    Главы МИД стран ОИС приняли резолюцию по поддержке территориальной целостности Сомали

