OTS chief meets with US assistant secretary of state in Washington, DC

Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held a meeting with Paul Kapur, US Assistant Secretary of State, Report informs, citing the OTS.

At the meeting held, the Secretary General highlighted the OTS's evolution into a results-oriented regional organization, as well as its expanding cooperation in political, security, economic, and technological spheres, and its role in promoting regional stability and connectivity.

Assistant Secretary Kapur underscored the importance that President Donald Trump attaches to strengthening cooperation with the OTS region, particularly in the areas of investment and connectivity, and noted the strategic relevance of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The sides discussed multimodal connectivity, economic and energy cooperation, and exchanged views on possible avenues for further strengthening OTS–US cooperation.