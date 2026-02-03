Armenia counting on jointly restoring railway to Türkiye, Azerbaijan with Russia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Region
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 13:26
    Restoration work on the railway sections in Armenia leading to Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be carried out jointly with the Russian side, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan said, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "Armenia continues negotiations with Russia on the restoration of railway sections in Ijevan and Akhurik. We understand that restoration work on these sections will be carried out jointly with the Russian side, that is, with its direct participation," he said.

    Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan instructed the South Caucasus Railway company to urgently restore the border railway sections leading to Türkiye and Azerbaijan. He noted that this instruction concerns the section from Yeraskh to the border with Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan), as well as the section from Akhurik to the border with Türkiye.

    In Armenia, railway restoration is planned on the Hrazdan-Ijevan-Gazakh-Aghstafa lines (estimated cost: $318 million), Yeraskh-Horadiz (approximately $61.5 million), and Gyumri-Akhuryan Station (approximately $8-9 million). According to preliminary estimates, Yerevan will spend approximately $500 million on rail repairs alone.

    Xudatyan: Azərbaycan və Türkiyəyə gedən dəmir yolu hissələrində işlər Rusiya ilə birgə həyata keçiriləcək
    Худатян: Рассчитываем на совместное с РФ восстановление ж/д к Турции и Азербайджану

