Georgia records nearly 5% annual inflation in January

In January 2026, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Georgia increased by 1.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the annual inflation rate amounted to 4.8 percent, according to the National Statistic Service of Georgia (GeoStat), Report informs via GPB.

Concerning the annual core inflation, the prices increased by 2.4 percent, while the annual core inflation without tobacco amounted to 2.1 percent.

The monthly inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes for the following groups:

Food and non-alcoholic beverages: The prices for the group increased by 2.9 percent, contributing 0.96 percentage points to the overall monthly inflation rate.

Health: the prices increased by 2.4 percent, contributing 0.2 percentage points to the overall index.

Miscellaneous goods and services: the prices for the group increased by 2.9 per cent, contributing 0.15 percentage points to the overall index.

Clothing and footwear: the prices decreased by 4.3 percent, contributing -0.2 percentage points to the overall monthly inflation rate.