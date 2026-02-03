Around 400 participants attend 11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum in Khankandi

Nearly 400 people are actively participating in the 11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum being held in Khankandi, Ulviyya Akhundova, Deputy Head of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, told journalists, Report informs.

According to Akhundova, more than 3,000 applications were submitted to take part in the forum. She noted that 600 young people participated during the Baku stage of the forum, while around 400 joined the Khankandi stage.

She emphasized that one of the main advantages of the forum is the broad representation of all youth categories from across Azerbaijan. Participants engage in discussions on various topics, meet with professionals, prepare proposals for the youth strategy for the next ten years, and put forward new initiatives.

Akhundova also highlighted the high level of interest and activity among Azerbaijani youth in such events, noting that despite limited spaces, demand remains very strong.

She added that throughout the year, tens of thousands of young people register to participate in various events, demonstrating that youth closely follow announcements and actively engage in initiatives.