    11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum kicks off in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 10:42
    The 11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum is being held in the city of Khankandi, according to Report.

    The forum is attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Special Representative of the President for Khankandi city and Aghdara and Khojaly districts Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Ilgar Isbatov, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13 Gulshen Rzayeva, and UN-Habitat Country Head Anna Soave.

    As part of the event, panel sessions are planned on the topics "Building the cities of the future: youth responsibility in national development" and "Cities as systems of opportunity: education, skills, and employment for youth."

    The forum aims to highlight the role of young people in sustainable urban development and national progress.

