Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Kobakhidze: Middle Corridor - route overcoming geopolitical differences

    Infrastructure
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 13:40
    Kobakhidze: Middle Corridor - route overcoming geopolitical differences

    The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) is a stable transit route that transcends geopolitical differences, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the 2026 World Governments Summit, which is held in the UAE February 3-5, Report informs referring to Georgian media.

    "The world needs more sustainable trade, it needs smart diversification. It doesn't need to choose sides – it needs reliable bridges. This brings us to the Middle Corridor, which has become an indispensable condition for global trade. The Middle Corridor, connecting East Asia with Europe via Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye, is a stable, reliable transit route that transcends geopolitical differences," he noted.

    Irakli Kobakhidze Middle Corridor Georgia
    Kobaxidze: Orta Dəhliz qlobal ticarət üçün geosiyasi bölünmələri aradan qaldıran etibarlı marşrutdur
    Кобахидзе: Средний коридор - маршрут, преодолевающий геополитические разногласия

    Latest News

    14:01

    NATO Secretary General visiting Kyiv

    Other countries
    13:56

    Azerbaijan's Astara modular power plant produces 5.2 billion kWh of electricity

    Energy
    13:40

    Kobakhidze: Middle Corridor - route overcoming geopolitical differences

    Infrastructure
    13:26

    Armenia counting on jointly restoring railway to Türkiye, Azerbaijan with Russia

    Region
    12:53
    Photo

    11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum held in Khankandi - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    12:52

    Arayik Harutyunyan, Olof Skoog mull development of Armenia-EU relations

    Region
    12:30

    UN-Habitat: Over 70% of youth lack housing in their cities

    Foreign policy
    12:14

    Around 400 participants attend 11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    11:56

    Minister: Young people in Azerbaijan constantly provided with comprehensive support

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed