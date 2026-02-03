Kobakhidze: Middle Corridor - route overcoming geopolitical differences

The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) is a stable transit route that transcends geopolitical differences, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the 2026 World Governments Summit, which is held in the UAE February 3-5, Report informs referring to Georgian media.

"The world needs more sustainable trade, it needs smart diversification. It doesn't need to choose sides – it needs reliable bridges. This brings us to the Middle Corridor, which has become an indispensable condition for global trade. The Middle Corridor, connecting East Asia with Europe via Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye, is a stable, reliable transit route that transcends geopolitical differences," he noted.