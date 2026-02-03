Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Arayik Harutyunyan, Olof Skoog mull development of Armenia-EU relations

    Region
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 12:52
    Arayik Harutyunyan, Olof Skoog mull development of Armenia-EU relations

    Arayik Harutyunyan, chief of staff to the prime minister of Armenia, has discussed expanding cooperation with the EU delegation led by Olof Skoog, deputy secretary general and director of political affairs at the European External Action Service, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "The discussion focused on the development of Armenia-EU relations, the agenda of the recently launched strategic dialogue on political and security issues, and opportunities for further deepening bilateral cooperation. The parties positively assessed the dynamics that have developed in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation based on shared values ​​and strategic interests," reads the statement.

    The parties also exchanged views on the preparatory work for the 8th European Political Community Summit and the first Armenia-EU Summit, scheduled for May 3-4, 2026, in Yerevan.

    Ermənistan-Aİ münasibətlərinin inkişafı müzakirə edilib
    Араик Арутюнян и Олоф Скоог обсудили вопросы развития отношений Армения-ЕС

