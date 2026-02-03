UN-Habitat: Over 70% of youth lack housing in their cities

More than 70% of young people around the world are unable to own housing in the cities where they live, Anna Soave, Head of UN-Habitat's Country Office in Azerbaijan, said at the 11th Forum of Azerbaijani Youth, Report informs.

She explained that rising living costs, underemployment and unemployment among youth – especially in capital cities where prices grow faster than wages – are among the main reasons for delayed independence, postponed marriage, and migration:

"Young people leave their parents' homes later than before, often after the age of 30. This is not a choice, but the result of lack of affordability," Soave said.

The official also highlighted the role of youth in the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Azerbaijan:

"Youth participation in the World Urban Forum is not symbolic. Housing affordability, mobility, environmental pollution, climate risks, rising temperatures, and the availability of quality and accessible public spaces are among the key challenges facing young people both globally and in Azerbaijan."