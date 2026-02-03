Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    UN-Habitat: Over 70% of youth lack housing in their cities

    Foreign policy
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 12:30
    UN-Habitat: Over 70% of youth lack housing in their cities

    More than 70% of young people around the world are unable to own housing in the cities where they live, Anna Soave, Head of UN-Habitat's Country Office in Azerbaijan, said at the 11th Forum of Azerbaijani Youth, Report informs.

    She explained that rising living costs, underemployment and unemployment among youth – especially in capital cities where prices grow faster than wages – are among the main reasons for delayed independence, postponed marriage, and migration:

    "Young people leave their parents' homes later than before, often after the age of 30. This is not a choice, but the result of lack of affordability," Soave said.

    The official also highlighted the role of youth in the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Azerbaijan:

    "Youth participation in the World Urban Forum is not symbolic. Housing affordability, mobility, environmental pollution, climate risks, rising temperatures, and the availability of quality and accessible public spaces are among the key challenges facing young people both globally and in Azerbaijan."

    UN-Habitat youth 11th Forum of Azerbaijani Youth Anna Soave housing
    UN-Habitat rəsmisi: Dünyada gənclərin 70 %-dən çoxu yaşadıqları şəhərlərdə mənzilə sahib ola bilmirlər
    UN-Habitat: Более 70% молодежи в мире не могут позволить себе жилье

    Latest News

    14:01

    NATO Secretary General visiting Kyiv

    Other countries
    13:56

    Azerbaijan's Astara modular power plant produces 5.2 billion kWh of electricity

    Energy
    13:40

    Kobakhidze: Middle Corridor - route overcoming geopolitical differences

    Infrastructure
    13:26

    Armenia counting on jointly restoring railway to Türkiye, Azerbaijan with Russia

    Region
    12:53
    Photo

    11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum held in Khankandi - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    12:52

    Arayik Harutyunyan, Olof Skoog mull development of Armenia-EU relations

    Region
    12:30

    UN-Habitat: Over 70% of youth lack housing in their cities

    Foreign policy
    12:14

    Around 400 participants attend 11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    11:56

    Minister: Young people in Azerbaijan constantly provided with comprehensive support

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed