NATO Secretary General visiting Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of his visit to Kyiv, Report informs.

"Maidan Nezalezhnosti. The People's Memorial of National Remembrance. A memorial honoring our heroes, warriors, our people who defended Ukraine against the enemy, fought, and made the ultimate sacrifice in this war.

Together with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte, we honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders today. Eternal honor to our warriors. Eternal gratitude for their sacrifice and for defending the country. It is our duty to preserve the memory of our fallen heroes," Zelenskyy wrote on X.