Azerbaijani deputy FM speaks in Geneva on trial of ethnic Armenians

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov visited Geneva from February 23 through 25, 2026, to attend the high-level segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, Mammadov delivered a speech at the HRC session and held several high-level bilateral meetings.

In his remarks, the deputy foreign minister addressed the current state of the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process in the post-conflict period, issues arising from the Washington agreement, and the potential contribution of the Zangazur corridor to regional development.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the former conflict, including clarifying the fate of missing persons, combating the mine threat, and ensuring the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) under the Great Return program.

It was stressed that widespread mine contamination remains a serious obstacle to the full realization of human rights, underscoring the importance of strengthening international cooperation in this field.

Mammadov further emphasized that trials of individuals (ethnic Armenians) accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity were conducted in accordance with international law and national legislation, restoring justice through the decisions made.

It was recalled that the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention rejected Armenia's claims regarding the case of Ruben Vardanyan in its opinion published on March 13, 2025, confirming that Azerbaijan's legal procedures complied with international standards.

Finally, Mammadov underlined Azerbaijan's growing role as a platform for international dialogue, noting that COP29 hosted in Baku made a significant contribution to accelerating climate action, and that in 2026 Baku will host the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), and the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue