Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani deputy FM speaks in Geneva on trial of ethnic Armenians

    Foreign policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 10:20
    Azerbaijani deputy FM speaks in Geneva on trial of ethnic Armenians

    Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov visited Geneva from February 23 through 25, 2026, to attend the high-level segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    During the visit, Mammadov delivered a speech at the HRC session and held several high-level bilateral meetings.

    In his remarks, the deputy foreign minister addressed the current state of the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process in the post-conflict period, issues arising from the Washington agreement, and the potential contribution of the Zangazur corridor to regional development.

    He also highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the former conflict, including clarifying the fate of missing persons, combating the mine threat, and ensuring the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) under the Great Return program.

    It was stressed that widespread mine contamination remains a serious obstacle to the full realization of human rights, underscoring the importance of strengthening international cooperation in this field.

    Mammadov further emphasized that trials of individuals (ethnic Armenians) accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity were conducted in accordance with international law and national legislation, restoring justice through the decisions made.

    It was recalled that the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention rejected Armenia's claims regarding the case of Ruben Vardanyan in its opinion published on March 13, 2025, confirming that Azerbaijan's legal procedures complied with international standards.

    Finally, Mammadov underlined Azerbaijan's growing role as a platform for international dialogue, noting that COP29 hosted in Baku made a significant contribution to accelerating climate action, and that in 2026 Baku will host the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), and the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Azerbaijani deputy FM speaks in Geneva on trial of ethnic Armenians
    Azerbaijani deputy FM speaks in Geneva on trial of ethnic Armenians
    Azerbaijani deputy FM speaks in Geneva on trial of ethnic Armenians

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov Geneva ethnic Armenians trial UN Human Rights Council
    Photo
    Cenevrədə Azərbaycan XİN başçısının müavini Ermənistan əsilli şəxslərin məhkəməsi barədə danışıb
    Photo
    Мамедов в ООН: Приговоры главарям сепаратистов - восстановление справедливости

    Latest News

    11:46
    Photo

    Baku hosts an Advisory meeting with NATO staff

    Military
    11:32

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    Azerbaijan developing new approach to personal data protection

    ICT
    11:22

    Georgia deports 85 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

    Region
    11:19

    Azerbaijan discussing cybersecurity requirements for remote work

    ICT
    11:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends Iftar in Guba

    Religion
    10:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Aghali village included in FAO MuNe Network

    Foreign policy
    10:46

    Azerbaijan cuts live chick imports by 45% in 2024

    Business
    10:43
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits family of Hero of Patriotic War Shahin Allahyarov

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed