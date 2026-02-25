Azerbaijan congratulates Kuwait on National Day
Foreign policy
- 25 February, 2026
- 10:21
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Kuwait on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.
"Our heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the friendly State of Kuwait and its people on the occasion of their National Day! Happy National Day, Kuwait!" the MFA said on X.
