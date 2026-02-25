Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan congratulates Kuwait on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 10:21
    Azerbaijan congratulates Kuwait on National Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Kuwait on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs.

    "Our heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the friendly State of Kuwait and its people on the occasion of their National Day! Happy National Day, Kuwait!" the MFA said on X.

    Kuwait Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs national day
    Azərbaycan XİN Küveyti təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Кувейт

    Latest News

    11:46
    Photo

    Baku hosts an Advisory meeting with NATO staff

    Military
    11:32

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    Azerbaijan developing new approach to personal data protection

    ICT
    11:22

    Georgia deports 85 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

    Region
    11:19

    Azerbaijan discussing cybersecurity requirements for remote work

    ICT
    11:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends Iftar in Guba

    Religion
    10:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Aghali village included in FAO MuNe Network

    Foreign policy
    10:46

    Azerbaijan cuts live chick imports by 45% in 2024

    Business
    10:43
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits family of Hero of Patriotic War Shahin Allahyarov

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed