Four people were killed and two more wounded in recent attacks by Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

"In just one day, Russian troops carried out 643 strikes on 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 12 airstrikes, the use of 401 UAVs of various modifications (primarily FPV), and seven MLRS attacks were recorded.

As a result, 218 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure were received.