Azerbaijan proposes minimum internet speed standards
ICT
- 25 February, 2026
- 12:04
The Information and Communication Technologies Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has prepared proposals to introduce a minimum internet speed requirement and submitted them to the relevant authorities, Agency Chairman Nail Mardanov, Report informs.
"Today, we want to move to a stricter regulatory approach. Once our proposals are approved as a normative document, all providers will be required to ensure that internet speeds do not fall below the set minimum threshold. At the same time, we are considering tightening requirements related to service quality," he said.
Latest News
13:12
Procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship changedDomestic policy
13:01
Photo
Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in BucharestDomestic policy
12:55
Religious confessions in Azerbaijan issue statement on Khojaly genocide anniversaryReligion
12:43
Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacyICT
12:34
Ombudsman's 2025 report submitted to Azerbaijan's parliamentMilli Majlis
12:34
Cloud solutions identified as main cybersecurity challenge in AzerbaijanICT
12:17
Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visitRegion
12:16
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holidayForeign policy
12:06
Photo