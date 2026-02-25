Azerbaijan proposes minimum internet speed standards

The Information and Communication Technologies Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has prepared proposals to introduce a minimum internet speed requirement and submitted them to the relevant authorities, Agency Chairman Nail Mardanov, Report informs.

"Today, we want to move to a stricter regulatory approach. Once our proposals are approved as a normative document, all providers will be required to ensure that internet speeds do not fall below the set minimum threshold. At the same time, we are considering tightening requirements related to service quality," he said.