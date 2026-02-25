Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijan proposes minimum internet speed standards

    ICT
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 12:04
    Azerbaijan proposes minimum internet speed standards

    The Information and Communication Technologies Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has prepared proposals to introduce a minimum internet speed requirement and submitted them to the relevant authorities, Agency Chairman Nail Mardanov, Report informs.

    "Today, we want to move to a stricter regulatory approach. Once our proposals are approved as a normative document, all providers will be required to ensure that internet speeds do not fall below the set minimum threshold. At the same time, we are considering tightening requirements related to service quality," he said.

    Azerbaijan standards internet speed
    Azərbaycanda internetin sürətinə minimum hədd qoyula bilər
    В Азербайджане могут установить минимальный порог скорости интернета

    Latest News

    13:12

    Procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship changed

    Domestic policy
    13:01
    Photo

    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest

    Domestic policy
    12:55

    Religious confessions in Azerbaijan issue statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Religion
    12:43

    Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacy

    ICT
    12:34

    Ombudsman's 2025 report submitted to Azerbaijan's parliament

    Milli Majlis
    12:34

    Cloud solutions identified as main cybersecurity challenge in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:17

    Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visit

    Region
    12:16

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    12:06
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Lankaran State Vocational Education Center

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed