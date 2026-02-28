Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Trading halted on Tehran Stock Exchange after blasts

    • 28 February, 2026
    • 11:34
    Trading on the Tehran Stock Exchange was suspended following explosions in the Iranian capital, Report informs via Tasnim News Agency.

    Operations on the exchange were halted at 09:45 am local time (6:15 am GMT).

    Iranian media outlets reported that, in addition to Tehran, explosions were also heard in the cities of Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah.

