    Ethiopian Prime Minister concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 12:52
    Ethiopian Prime Minister concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

    Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 28.

    According to Report, a guard of honor was lined up for the Ethiopian Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

    Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was seen off by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

    Efiopiyanın Baş nazirinin Azərbaycana səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился официальный визит премьера Эфиопии в Азербайджан

