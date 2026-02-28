Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Israel's president calls US-Israel operation in Iran a historic step

    Israel's president calls US-Israel operation in Iran a historic step

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the joint US-Israel operation in Iran as a historic move, Report informs.

    "This is a historic step, and I thank US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for this decision, hoping it will lead to historic changes for us and the entire Middle East," he said.

    Herzog also warned Israeli citizens of challenging days ahead: "We are a strong people, and no one can break us or our resilience. Take care of yourselves and follow the instructions of the Home Front Command."

    Hersoq: İrana qarşı əməliyyatın regionda tarixi dəyişikliklərə gətirib çıxaracağına ümid edirəm
    Герцог: Надеюсь операция США и Израиля приведет к историческим изменениям на Ближнем Востоке

